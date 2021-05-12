Pedestrian struck by driver on San Antonio’s East Side
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while she walked along an East Side street.
It was just after 9:30 P.M. Tuesday when the woman was walking in the 2000 block of South W.W. White Road when she was hit by the pickup.
She was brought to a hospital where she later died.
The driver who hit her did stop to help and police say no charges are expected to be filed.
The investigation will continue.