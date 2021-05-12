      Weather Alert

Pedestrian struck by driver on San Antonio’s East Side

Don Morgan
May 12, 2021 @ 6:02am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while she walked along an East Side street.

It was just after 9:30 P.M. Tuesday when the woman was walking in the 2000 block of South W.W. White Road when she was hit by the pickup.

She was brought to a hospital where she later died.

The driver who hit her did stop to help and police say no charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation will continue.

 

