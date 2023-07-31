KTSA KTSA Logo

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

By Associated Press
July 31, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

More about:
cancer
Paul Reubens
Pee-wee Herman

Popular Posts

1

One dead in spectacular crash on Loop 1604
2

Engineer, and convicted spy, admits to running brothel on Northeast side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death at San Antonio motel
4

Police searching for brutal 'executioner' caught on video
5

Two suspects at large after robbery at North Star Mall, shots fired