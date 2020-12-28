      Weather Alert

Pelicans hold off Spurs in New Orleans

Associated Press
Dec 28, 2020 @ 4:20am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 98-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind.

Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals.

Josh Hart added 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Rudy Gay led San Antonio with 22 points.

