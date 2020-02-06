Pelosi says Trump’s State of the Union “had no contact with reality”
Washington — Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump’s State of the Union address and defended ripping up a copy of the speech, saying his remarks were more reflective of “his state of mind” than the actual state of the country. Pelosi spoke to reporters at the Capitol the day after the Senate voted to acquit the president on two articles of impeachment.
The long-running feud between Pelosi and Mr. Trump was on display Tuesday during the president’s annual address, when he spurned an handshake offer from Pelosi, who then proceeded to conspicuously on Thursday morning, where he implicitly condemned Romney, who had said his decision to vote to convict the president was guided by his belief in God. The president also took an indirect shot at Pelosi in his speech, accusing her of being disingenuous for previously saying that she prays for the president.
“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that’s not so,” Mr. Trump said.
In her press conference, Pelosi called his comments at the breakfast “completely inappropriate.”
“I don’t know what he understands about people who pray, but we do pray,” Pelosi said. “He can say whatever he wants, but I do pray for him, and I do so sincerely and without anguish.”
“I thought what he said about Romney was particularly without class,” she continued.