Pelosi tells reporter House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: ‘Don’t mess with me'”Don’t mess with me” when she’s asked if she hates Trump

Associated Press
Dec 5, 2019 @ 2:26pm

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press Writer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday delivered a broadside to a reporter that might well apply to all of impeachment-era Washington: “Don’t mess with me.” Pelosi was responding to a reporter’s question about whether she “hates” President Donald Trump. She had announced articles of impeachment against him two hours before. The House speaker insisted she brought impeachment proceedings because Trump’s conduct with Ukraine left the House no choice.  She went on to call Trump a “coward” on gun policy, “cruel” on immigration and “in denial” on climate change.  Trump tweeted that Pelosi “just had a nervous fit.”

