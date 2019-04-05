Pence thanks ICE agents, to discuss Venezuela on Texas trip
By Associated Press
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 2:12 PM
ABINGDON, VA - OCTOBER 14: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, R-VA, at the Washington County Fairgrounds on October 14, 2017 in Abingdon, Virginia. Virginia voters head to the polls on Nov. 7. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Texas includes spending time with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and talking about the political turmoil and economic crisis in Venezuela.
After arriving Friday, he stopped at a Houston facility for Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, to thank agents for their service.
Pence will also deliver remarks at Rice University’s Baker Institute about the situation in Venezuela. Houston is home to a large Venezuelan immigrant community, as well as CITGO’s corporate headquarters. Pence has called for the release of six of the company’s executives who’ve been jailed in Venezuela.
He’ll later participate in a discussion at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station on the vice presidency along with former vice presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle.

