      Weather Alert

Pentagon okays use of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to house unaccompanied minors

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 25, 2021 @ 5:50am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Pentagon has given the green light for the use of  Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss to temporarily house unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

The DoD on Wednesday approved the request from the Department of Health and Human Services to use a vacant dormitory at Lackland and an area of land at Fort Bliss to construct suitable temporary housing.

A DoD spokesman says HHS officials will have immediate access to both locations to start preparing to receive unaccompanied migrant children as soon as the facilities are ready.  HHS will be responsible for the well-being and support for the children while on the installations.

Spokesman John Kirby says military training, operations or other military requirements will not be negatively affected.

 

TAGS
Department of Defense El Paso Fort Bliss Joint base San Antonio Lackland Migrant Children Pentagon Unaccompanied Minors
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas