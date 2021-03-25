Pentagon okays use of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to house unaccompanied minors
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Pentagon has given the green light for the use of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss to temporarily house unaccompanied minors crossing the border.
The DoD on Wednesday approved the request from the Department of Health and Human Services to use a vacant dormitory at Lackland and an area of land at Fort Bliss to construct suitable temporary housing.
A DoD spokesman says HHS officials will have immediate access to both locations to start preparing to receive unaccompanied migrant children as soon as the facilities are ready. HHS will be responsible for the well-being and support for the children while on the installations.
Spokesman John Kirby says military training, operations or other military requirements will not be negatively affected.