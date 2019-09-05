People in Oregon are lining up to sign petitions for the recall of Kate Brown.

Lars brings on Bill Currier, Chairman for Oregon Republican Party to discuss the progress of recalling Governor Kate Brown in Oregon. Chairman Currier informed us that October 14th is the deadline but would prefer people to get their petitions in by October 1st. Based on information provided by the Chairman, the lofty amount of signatures needed for the recall seems to be more and more possible to reach with the current amount of signatures already sent in. Listen below for more or check out websites listed to sign a petition:
flushdownkatebrown.com/stoptheabuse-recallkatebrown.org/
For petition signing locations click the link below:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PYrubW537EXLAhz6MH9expKer5KWokVTLQwqFBz1Qtc/mobilebasic?fbclid=IwAR3GF66hoxqyWKP0uvW88PxA2GHj0_pVk9fMHygvLO_oE9oqnqQplAblFW0
