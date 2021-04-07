People in two cars exchange gunfire while traveling down busy Northeast Side street
San Antonio Police Department cruiser/KTSA- Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – People were taking cover as the occupants of two cars exchanged gunfire while driving on a busy Northeast Side street.
It started with an argument at a car wash on Nacogdoches Road at Rio’D Oro just north of Thousand Oaks around 1 Wednesday afternoon. The altercation escalated into a traveling shootout.
“They were in two different vehicles shooting at each other down Nacogdoches Road,” said Rodriguez.
The suspects in a white car crashed into a vehicle driven by someone who was not involved in the altercation or the shootout. The innocent bystander was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
“Two people in the white car were shot. They are males in their upper teens,” said Rodriguez.
A third male was taken in for questioning. The shooters in the other vehicle kept going and police were trying to get a description of the car.