People in two cars exchange gunfire while traveling down busy Northeast Side street

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 7, 2021 @ 4:30pm
San Antonio Police Department cruiser/KTSA- Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – People were taking cover as the occupants of  two cars exchanged gunfire while driving on a busy Northeast Side street.

It started with an argument at a car wash on Nacogdoches Road at Rio’D Oro just north of Thousand Oaks around 1 Wednesday afternoon. The altercation escalated into a traveling shootout.

“They were in two different vehicles shooting at each other down Nacogdoches Road,” said Rodriguez.

The suspects in a white car crashed into a vehicle driven by someone who was not involved in the altercation or the shootout.  The innocent bystander was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Two people in the white car were shot.  They are males in their upper teens,” said Rodriguez.

A third male was taken in for questioning.  The shooters in the other vehicle kept going and police were trying to get a description of the car.

