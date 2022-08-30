Periods of heavy rain in days ahead for San Antonio and Hill Country

Drone angle view of San Antonio with afternoon thunderstorm.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Services is calling for periods of locally heavy rain in the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country through much of the week.

Thunderstorms could start popping up Tuesday afternoon after heavy rain has already fallen in large areas both east and west of San Antonio.

“Isolated and locally heavy rains are certainly still possible, and there could be some minor flooding. It will certainly be something to watch for the evening commute,” said meteorologist Keith White with the National Weather Service.

As the rain falls, the chances will get better and better that water could start collecting on area roads or in parts of some highways.

“If you come across a low water crossing or an area where it’s unclear how deep that water might be, you certainly want to stop. Turn around, don’t drown.”

White adds that flash flooding events are one of the bigger causes of weather-related deaths.

Stay connected with 550 KTSA FM 107.1 for the latest weather information.