Periods of heavy rain, possible flooding Friday night through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous cities and counties throughout South-Central Texas fall in a Flood Watch set to go into effect Friday evening through at least Saturday night.

Current models show heavy rainfall likely from the Rio Grande to San Antonio, including the Hill Country. Rainfall is expected to remain in these areas, but should drag to the east into much of the I-35 Corridor by Saturday morning before dawn.

Rainfall amounts could reach 10 inches from Friday night through the weekend, but precise locations are hard to identify just yet.

The National Weather Service says rising is expected on area rivers, some into moderate to major flood categories.

In addition to heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds are possible through the weekend.