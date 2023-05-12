Periods Of Heavy Rainfall And Flash Flooding Remain Likely Beginning Tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large section of South/Central Texas, from the Rio Grande to the Hill Country to San Antonio , is going to get wet this weekend.

The National Weather Service has released an update on a system that is approaching the region and is expected to drench us with several inches of rain.

The system moves into the region late Friday, with the heaviest rain predicted for the Rio Grande, north to the Hill Country. It will move slowly to the East throughout Friday night into Saturday morning.

NWS says it’s difficult to predict a timeline at this point.

The rain will continue through the Mother’s Day weekend as additional rounds of of showers and storms are expected late Saturday into Monday.

For most of the region, rainfall totals are expected to be 3 to 6 inches. However, some locally heavier amounts of up to 10 inches can’t be ruled out.

Along with the rain, you may experience heavy wind and large hail, but the biggest concern is all that rain.

Flash flooding could be especially dangerous in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday when it’s dark and difficult to see. A Flood Watch has been issued through 7 PM Saturday evening, and an extension will likely be needed as the forecast picture beyond tomorrow morning clarifies.

NWS says this is an evolving forecast and they will provide an update by 2 P.M. Friday.