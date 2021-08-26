Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texans will be allowed to carry handguns without a license or training starting next week.
Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law at the Alamo in June alongside six other Texas gun laws that all go into effect September 1.
House Bill 1927, also known as the “constitutional carry” law, states that Texans over the age of 21 can carry a handgun without a permit or training as long as a person is not prohibited to possess a firearm by state or federal law.
Under the current law, Texas gun license applicants are required to submit proof of residency, fingerprints, undergo a background check, complete four to six hours of training, and pass a written exam and shooting proficiency test.
The other gun laws that will take effect Sept. 1 are:
Senate Bill 19 prohibits any governmental entity from contracting with any business that discriminates against firearm and ammunition businesses or organizations.
Senate Bill 20 allows guests to store firearms in their hotel rooms.
Senate Bill 550 removes the shoulder or belt holster requirements, allowing Texans to carry firearms in whatever kind of holster they choose.
House Bill 957 repeals the criminal offense of possessing, manufacturing, transporting or repairing a firearm silencer. It also ensures that any firearm suppressor manufactured in Texas, and that remains in Texas, will not be subject to federal law or federal regulation.
House Bill 1500 prevents any government entity from prohibiting the sale or transportation of firearms or ammunition during a declared disaster or emergency.
House Bill 2622 makes Texas a second amendment sanctuary state by protecting Texans from new federal gun control regulations.
