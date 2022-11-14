Perry seeks sabbatical following hit-and-run investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city councilman Clayton Perry said Monday afternoon that he intends to take a sabbatical from his role on the council after an alleged hit-and-run he was involved in over a week ago.

The councilman was charged with failure to stop and provide information after a crash that happened November 6th, which is a class B misdemeanor, punishable with 180 days in jail and fines of up to $2,000 if found guilty.

A responding San Antonio police officer found Perry lying on the ground in his backyard confused and smelling of alcohol with an injury to his head.

Perry had denied being behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Speaking to reporters, Perry said he intends to take measures suggested by medical professionals to ensure a series of events like the ones that happened last week never occur again.

“I apologize to the community for not living up to the standards and values you all deserve and I swore to uphold,” Perry stated. “Although I do not intend to resign my seat, I’m asking for some time for me to heal, for due process to play out, and for a little humanity and compassion.”

The San Antonio City Council meets later Monday afternoon to decide whether it will ask Perry to resign from his seat.

“It’s my belief that the people of District 10 who elected me should be the ones who decide who sits in this office.”