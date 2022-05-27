Person barricaded in home on San Antonio’s South side surrenders to police

UPDATE:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An armed standoff in a South side neighborhood has come to an end.
Police received a shots fired call at around 3 A.M. Friday from a home in the 8800 block of Topsey Street.
That’s where a man who was living in a shed behind the home broke in. Police aren’t sure what his motive was but he did have a firearm and started shooting.
Three people who live in the home were able to escape with the help of some police officers.
At one point the man began shooting at the officers. They weren’t hit but returned fire as they were backing out.
The shooter took two bullets to the leg before barricading himself in the home.
Police negotiators and a SWAT team arrived and at around 7 A.M., the man surrendered to police.
He was immediately taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his wounds which police say are non-life threatening.
His name hasn’t been released but he is facing several charges.
(ORIGINAL STORY)
