      Weather Alert

Person diagnosed with Coronavirus had been to the Walmart in Schertz

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2020 @ 5:50am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of Schertz is letting residents know that a coronavirus patient visited a local Walmart last week.

Officials were told that the person is not a Walmart employee and couldn’t remember the exact date they went to the Walmart on I-35 at FM 3009.

They tested positive for the virus after visiting the store sometime between March 21st and 26th, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Anybody who was at the store at those times are at low risk of infection, but should watch for symptoms that include fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure.

If you experience any of those symptoms and you do not need urgent medical attention, you should isolate at home and get in touch with your primary healthcare provider.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Schertz Walmart
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming