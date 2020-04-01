Person diagnosed with Coronavirus had been to the Walmart in Schertz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of Schertz is letting residents know that a coronavirus patient visited a local Walmart last week.
Officials were told that the person is not a Walmart employee and couldn’t remember the exact date they went to the Walmart on I-35 at FM 3009.
They tested positive for the virus after visiting the store sometime between March 21st and 26th, between 9 a.m. and noon.
Anybody who was at the store at those times are at low risk of infection, but should watch for symptoms that include fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure.
If you experience any of those symptoms and you do not need urgent medical attention, you should isolate at home and get in touch with your primary healthcare provider.