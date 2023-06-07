Person dies after getting hit by a train on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several railroad crossings on the Northeast Side were closed overnight after a person sitting on the tracks was hit by a train.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 P.M. Tuesday ay IH-35 and Thousand Oaks Drive.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead and according to police at the scene, the injuries were so severe they couldn’t specify if the victim was male or female.

Police say it’s not clear why the person was sitting on the tracks. The train couldn’t move for a few hours which forced the closure of several crossings in the area.

The investigation continues.