PETA posts new pro-vegan billboard along Interstate 35 in San Antonio
New billboard along Interstate 35 by PETA targets fast food restaurants who use chickens and other animals. (Photo: PETA)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is out with its latest San Antonio billboard, this time in Government Hill along Interstate 35 near N. Walters Street.
The new billboard features a chicken with the phrase, “I’m ME, Not MEAT.”
“Chickens are wonderful, gentle birds who value their lives and don’t deserve to end up as fried fast food,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA’s message is that the best meal is one that nobody had to die for—we can eat delicious vegan food and let chickens live.”
While the newest billboard targets the nearby McDonald’s and Wendy’s restaurants — among others — PETA credited companies like Chipotle, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts for offering vegan options.