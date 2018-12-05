PETA pushing for alternate, ‘animal-friendly’ idioms
By Dennis Foley
Dec 5, 2018 @ 3:43 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants you to change how you talk about animals.

The organization has a whole rundown on common sayings it wants you to stop saying, suggesting that making the change will “cultivate positive relationships between all beings.”

Here’s the list of sayings PETA wants to change:

  • Kill two birds with one stone –> Feed two birds with one scone
  • Let the cat out of the bag –> Spill the beans
  • Take the bull by the horns –> Take the flower by the thorns
  • Be the guinea pig –> Be the test tube
  • Hold your horses –> Hold the phone
  • Open a can of worms –> Open Pandora’s box
  • Bring home the bacon –> Bring home the bagels
  • Beat a dead horse –> Feed a fed horse
  • More than one way to skin a cat –> More than one way to peel a potato
  • Put all your eggs in one basket –> Put all your berries in one bowl
