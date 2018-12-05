PETA pushing for alternate, ‘animal-friendly’ idioms

BURNS, OR - JANUARY 06: Lindsay Rajt (R) of PETA poses for a photo with a member of an anti-government militia after donating vegan jerky snacks oustide of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters on January 6, 2016 near Burns, Oregon. An armed anti-government militia group continues to occupy the Malheur National Wildlife Headquarters as they protest the jailing of two ranchers for arson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants you to change how you talk about animals.

The organization has a whole rundown on common sayings it wants you to stop saying, suggesting that making the change will “cultivate positive relationships between all beings.”

Here’s the list of sayings PETA wants to change: