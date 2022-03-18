      Weather Alert

Pete Davidson will no longer travel on next Blue Origin space mission

Mar 18, 2022 @ 2:01am
Pete Davidson will no longer fly to space with Blue Origin this month after the launch date was postponed by six days, Blue Origin said Thursday. It’s not yet clear who will replace the 28-year-old comedian on the voyage.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,” the company said.  “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

A Blue Origin spokesperson told CBS News the company needed to delay the flight so that it could run “additional pre-flight tests on one of the vehicle’s subsystems.”

Davidson was originally slated to take off on March 23 with Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield.

This will be the New Shepard program’s fourth trip with people. The first flight carried Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen. Other celebrities — including William Shatner and Michael Strahan — have also traveled to space on Bezos’ flights.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed reporting.

