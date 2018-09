A joint session of the House and Senate gather in the House Chambers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivering his State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Pete Flores who is in an election race with Pete Gallegos to represent Texas Dist. 19.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW