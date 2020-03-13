Petition drive calls for cancellation of Fiesta San Antonio
Folklorico Dancer at Arneson River Theatre-KTSA Photo/Liz Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A news conference is scheduled at 10 this morning concerning Fiesta San Antonio. Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org is urging organizers to cancel the 11-day event.
As of Friday morning, nearly 1,800 people had signed the online petition calling for the cancellation of Fiesta San Antonio because of the coronavirus.
Irene Cantu says the eleven-day event, which attracts about 2-and-a-half million people, should be called off in order to keep San Antonio residents safe and healthy.
“Don’t allow greed to cloud your judgement or thoughts at a time like this,” says Cantu.
The petition says if Fiesta is allowed to go on, it will be a disaster with thousands gathering in close proximity, and “Fiesta will become a petri dish where hundreds can potentially become infected.”
A news conference with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Fiesta San Antonio Commision President Jeanie Travis is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday outside the Fiesta Commission offices on Broadway.
There’s been some talk about possibly postponing Fiesta, which is scheduled April 16-26.
The annual 11-day event generates about $340 million for San Antonio’s economy.