$10 million worth of liquid meth discovered in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The police deparment in the border community of Pharr is announcing a huge drug bust that netted millions of dollars worth of liquid meth.
It was discovered by a police officer as he was conducting a routine patrol.
He spotted three men standing near some tanker trucks while pouring liquid from several 55 gallon drums into some 5 gallon buckets.
The officer thought the activity was unusual so he called for backup and proceeded to investigate.
After noticing the liquid had been crystallizing around the barrels, the material was tested.
Once it was confirmed that is was liquid meth, Drug Enforcement Agency officials were brought in to help with the large seizure.
The 700 gallons worth of liquid meth have an estimated street value of $10 million.
Chief of Police Andy Harvey released the following statement:
“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed. This stemmed from a patrol officer’s attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate,” continued Chief Harvey. “This is great policing!” He further added, “I want to thank our federal DEA partners who always respond and work alongside us, they are outstanding.”