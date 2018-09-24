Philadelphia Flyers unveil horrifyingly creepy new mascot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Philadelphia is a proud sports city with no prouder on-field representative than the Phillies baseball mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

Their friends on ice now have their own new mascot.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced their new mascot, Gritty, Monday morning.

Video posted on social media shows a googly-eyed orange blob with an orange beard wearing a Flyers jersey skating out onto the ice.

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!! Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

Some Flyers fans have described their new mascot as a deranged Muppet.

The team’s description:

His father was a “bully,” so naturally he has some of those tendencies – talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size. He’s loyal but mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team. Legend has it he earned the name “Gritty” for possessing an attitude so similar to the team he follows. He claims that he’s been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time. He has some oddities that are both humorous and strange. A number of times he’s been caught eating snow straight from the Zamboni machine, and unbeknown to most, his love of hot dogs has been inflating the Flyers Dollar Dog Night consumption totals for years. That being said, there’s no denying that he’s one of our own.

The Flyers previously had a mascot named Slapshot in 1976. It only survived a season.