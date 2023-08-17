Philly, non-stop from San Antonio International Airport

An American Airlines Airbus A319 passenger jet takes off on a rainy day from San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Starting Monday, you can book a flight to Philadelphia non-stop from San Antonio International Airport.

American Airlines is kicking off seasonal service of non-stop flights to the city of Brotherly Love through September 3rd.

SAT says the current schedule will depart at 1:10 p.m., arriving in Philadelphia just before 6pm

Return flights leave Philadelphia at 8:20 a.m. and arrive in San Antonio at 11:10 a.m.

American Airlines says they will operate Airbus A319s with 128 seats on the flights.

“Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of the United States, and San Antonio is not only a beautiful, fun and welcoming city, it’s the top tourist destination in Texas,” says Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “It’s a perfect pairing to give travelers from both places an easy way to explore what each city offers.”