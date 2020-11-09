      Weather Alert

Phone threat leads to Cibolo school evacuation

Dennis Foley
Nov 9, 2020 @ 5:04pm

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A threat called into a Cibolo school forced the evacuation of staff and students Monday afternoon.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD said a threat was called into Byron P. Steele High School at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.  The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

The district said everyone was evacuated from the building as Cibolo police responded to the school.

School officials say all students were sent home at the end of the school day at 4 p.m.

The district did not say if there is a suspect in the case or the status of the investigation into the threat, but did say more details will be released later.

