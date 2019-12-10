      Weather Alert

Photographer says more parents are asking for shots of their kids crying on Santa

Don Morgan
Dec 10, 2019 @ 7:06am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — What’s the hot new trend this holiday season?

Parents actually wanting their kids to cry when they have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

Yup, it’s a thing.

One photographer in Atlanta says he started getting requests from parents asking him to catch the image of their children turning on the waterworks when propped on Santa’s knee.

Jeff Rothman says kids usually cry anyway but he wasn’t prepared for the enthusiastic response of parents.

