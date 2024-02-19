Photos capture Iceland’s powerful volcanic eruption

The evacuated Icelandic town of Grindavik is seen as smoke billow and lava is thrown into the air from a fissure during a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula on Dec. 19, 2023. VIKEN KANTARCI/AFP via Getty Images
Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened an approximately 2.5-mile-long fissure and created lava fountains up to 98 feet high.
Last month, the 3,400 residents of the fishing village of Grindavík, the town nearest the volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, were evacuated in anticipation of the pending eruption.
The meteorological office reported Tuesday that the southernmost point of the erupting volcano was about 1.86 miles from the town, and that the eruption’s intensity was weakening. The lava also appeared to be flowing away from Grindavík.
There had been concerns an eruption could last weeks, but on Thursday morning, Iceland’s meteorological office said “no volcanic activity was observed” and that it appears “as though there is no activity in the craters.”
Here are some of the extraordinary images of the eruption:
Map shows location of the volcano erupting in Iceland