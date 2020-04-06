Physician’s referral not needed for COVID-19 testing
ChakisAtelier/iStock
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – COVID-19 testing in San Antonio is on the rise, now that you don’t need a referral from a physician.
However, you must make an appointment with San Antonio Metro Health to get a free exam at the COVID-19 testing site at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.
“San Antonio has received more testing supplies. With more tests available, we are able to break down barriers that people may face to getting tests, such as access to health care providers or insurance,” said San Antonio Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick.
The City of San Antonio offers online COVID-19 self-screenings. You can also call 210-233-5970.
If the online screening tool indicates that a resident should get tested, they should book an appointment with the San Antonio COVID-19 Pre-Approved Testing Site to receive a free COVID-19 test.
If a person does not have insurance they still have access to testing at no charge.
Officials make it clear that the online screening tool does not replace medical care. A healthcare provider should be visited if symptoms worsen or if underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, lung disease, or heart disease are factors in the person’s medical history.
Private physicians and Texas Med Clinic locations also have COVID-19 testing kits.