Pickup basketball game ends in murder at Northeast San Antonio park
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 4:32 AM
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A pickup basketball game at a Northeast Side park ended in gunfire Tuesday night with one man shot in the had and two others wounded.

“There was an argument, someone pulled a gun and shot one person in the head,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Several families were at Lady Bird Johnson Park when shots rang out around 7:30 Tuesday night, but McManus says the incident was confined to the basketball court.

“What happened was reckless and it was senseless,” said McManus. “To pull out a gun because of a fight at a pick-up basketball game just doesn’t make any sense.”

The 28-year-old man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the park on Nacogdoches Road. A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and a third person suffered a graze wound to the arm.

The gunman, identified only as a thin black male in his late teens or early 20s, fled the scene.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The future of the AAF, Commanders and what it means for San Antonio San Antonio Pothole Patrol sets repair goal for April Dallas Cowboys release their first Fiesta medal AAF expected to announce league suspension Report: AAF could cease football operations as soon as Tuesday Air Force Major charged in connection with wife’s disappearance is being released from the Bexar County Jail
Comments