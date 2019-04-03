Pickup basketball game ends in murder at Northeast San Antonio park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A pickup basketball game at a Northeast Side park ended in gunfire Tuesday night with one man shot in the had and two others wounded.

“There was an argument, someone pulled a gun and shot one person in the head,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Several families were at Lady Bird Johnson Park when shots rang out around 7:30 Tuesday night, but McManus says the incident was confined to the basketball court.

“What happened was reckless and it was senseless,” said McManus. “To pull out a gun because of a fight at a pick-up basketball game just doesn’t make any sense.”

The 28-year-old man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the park on Nacogdoches Road. A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and a third person suffered a graze wound to the arm.

The gunman, identified only as a thin black male in his late teens or early 20s, fled the scene.