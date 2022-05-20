Pickup crashes into parked train, then gets hit by another train in Southwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pickup and two trains.
According to KSAT-12, it was around 2 A.M. Friday when two men in a pickup ended up driving down Kirk Place, which is a dead end street, and they crashed through a fence, then slammed into a parked train.
The men weren’t hurt and they got out of the truck to go find help. But there’s another set of tracks at that location and as the men were out looking for someone to move the pickup, another train came along and hit the vehicle.
The mangled wreck got wedged between the two trains and will have to be chopped up into pieces in order to be moved.
No injuries have been reported.