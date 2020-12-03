      Weather Alert

Pickup driver runs from the scene after crashing into a small car on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Don Morgan
Dec 3, 2020 @ 5:36am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a hit and run in which a driver literally ran from the scene.

At around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday a man was driving a pickup on Fredericksburg Road when he crashed into a small car.

The pickup driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police are still looking for him. He was last seen running toward Gardina Street.

As far as the driver of the car he hit, they were brought to University Hospital with some serious injuries.

Once police track down the hit and run driver, he will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

 

TAGS
Fredericksburg Road Hit and Run San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio Health officials issue new directive against indoor dining and gatherings
San Antonio Police Cruiser crashes into utility pole, knocks out power on the Southside
‘My business is hurting because of this freaking curfew,’ protester at Alamo says
Ambulance catches fire while transporting patient to San Antonio hospital
Lars Is Thankful For Knowing The Truth Behind D.B. Cooper The Mysterious Skyjacker