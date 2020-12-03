Pickup driver runs from the scene after crashing into a small car on San Antonio’s Northwest side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a hit and run in which a driver literally ran from the scene.
At around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday a man was driving a pickup on Fredericksburg Road when he crashed into a small car.
The pickup driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.
Police are still looking for him. He was last seen running toward Gardina Street.
As far as the driver of the car he hit, they were brought to University Hospital with some serious injuries.
Once police track down the hit and run driver, he will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.