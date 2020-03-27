      Weather Alert

Pickup truck crashes into stopped 18-wheeler on Loop 1604 frontage road, kills driver

Mar 27, 2020 @ 1:42pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man was killed when he crashed his pickup truck into an 18-wheeler on the Loop 1604 frontage road in far western San Antonio early Friday morning.

San Antonio police said 30-year-old Jose Moreno was in the middle lane of the southbound frontage road near Wiseman Road at around 6:40 a.m. traveling at a high rate of speed when he switched into the right lane.

An 18-wheeler was stopped in that lane with its emergency flashers activated.  The pickup truck struck the trailer.

Police say Moreno’s smartphone was playing a video on YouTube while first responders were performing first aid.

Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.  No charges are pending.

