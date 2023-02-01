Pipeline explosion in Pearsall kills 1, injures 2

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s San Antonio office is investigating a pipeline explosion that killed one person and injured two others in Pearsall.

In an email to KTSA, Juan J. Rodriguez with the U. S. Department of Labor confirms the explosion and the one fatality, but few other details are available at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the workers’ family and friends during this difficult time,” said Rodriguez.

There is no word on how long the OSHA investigation will take, but its findings will be released upon its conclusion.

Pearsall in a town of about 10,000 people about an hour southwest of San Antonio in Frio County.

This is a developing story and we will give more information once it becomes available.