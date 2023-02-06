Pistol Braces for the Disabled: Should Biden Ban Them?

You wouldn’t ban a crutch that someone could use to beat someone, or a wheelchair you could use to run over someone, so why is Joe Biden trying to ban a pistol brace used to help disabled firearms owners? The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is suing the Biden administration over a rule that requires registration of pistols with stabilizing braces, claiming it violates the Second Amendment. The Justice Department argues that adding the brace converts the pistol into a short-barreled rifle, subject to additional federal registration and tax requirements. The lawsuit aims to challenge the loophole that allows some gun owners to bypass laws for rifles. For more information, Lars speaks with Alex Bosco, the inventor of the Pistol Stabilizing Brace, and co-founder of SB Tactical.