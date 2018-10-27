Suspect in custody in deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack
By Associated Press
Oct 27, 2018 @ 10:59 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties”at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Police spokesman Chris Togneri said police have no more information at this time because they were still trying to clear the building and determine if any more threats exist.
The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.
In a tweet, President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the shooting. Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities.”

