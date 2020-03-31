Pizza Hut employee recovering after she was shot and robbed at the end of her shift
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An employee at a Pizza Hut on the city’s northeast side has been shot during a robbery.
San Antonio Police were called to the restaurant at 14600 Nacogdoches just after 11:30 Monday night.
As 46 year old Rebecca Gonzalez was walking out of the restaurant, a man wearing a hoodie forced her back inside the business and physically assaulted her before shooting her in the abdomen and robbing her.
The man then ran away.
Gonzalez is the manager of the restaurant. She was brought to SAMMC and is in stable condition.
Police are still looking for the shooter.