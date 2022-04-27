Plan ahead: Next phase of Boerne 1-10 roadwork starts next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The city of Boerne is asking motorists to be aware the next phase of the massive I-10 reconstruction project is set to begin next week.
The next phase of construction at I-10 and State Highway 46 will require the closure and reconstruction of South School Street at the westbound frontage road. The construction is expected to start May 2 once the new westbound State Highway 46 entrance ramp onto I-10 opens.
The South School Street reconstruction is expected to take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Officials said the frontage road will remain open to local businesses, including Days Inn, Taco Bell and Exxon, between S. School Road and State Highway 46. South School Street will reportedly be open to businesses south of West Highland Drive, including First Baptist Church, Crestmont, Grind House and Days Inn.
This construction is the next phase in the I-10 Kendall Extension project with the goal of replacing two overpass bridges across I-10 in Boerne, one at Main Street and one and State Highway 46.