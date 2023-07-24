KTSA KTSA Logo

Plane crashes into house, 3 injured in Georgetown

By Christian Blood
July 24, 2023 9:36AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Engine failure could be the cause of a plane crash in Georgetown on Sunday that sent three people to the hospital.

The Georgetown Fire Department says the plane crashed into a vacant two-story home around noon.

KVUE reports that air traffic control audio suggests that engine failure may have been the reason for the crash.

Injuries sustained by the passengers on the plane were non-life-threatening.

In a Facebook post, the Georgetown Fire Department confirms the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Georgetown Fire Department (July 23, 2023)
