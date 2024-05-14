KTSA KTSA Logo

Plane lands on street after missing North Side runway

By Christian Blood
May 14, 2024 5:34PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into why a private plane went off the runway on onto a North Side street on Tuesday.

KSAT-12 reports the plane landed at Twin Oaks Airport, but then failed to stop on the runway. San Antonio police responded and found the plane sitting in the 600 block of Heimer.

Two people were reportedly onboard the aircraft, but neither were injured.

The status of the plane is unknown.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

