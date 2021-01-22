Plans to redevelop San Antonio’s oldest public housing project have been scrapped
Alazan Courts/Photo-Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Housing Authority has backed out of a plan to redevelop the Alazan Courts on South Brazos. City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, who represents the area, calls it “a devastating blow to the heart of our historic West Side,” and she’s asking city staff to look into it.
“The project at Alazan is no longer happening. SAHA canceled its contract with NRP for the redevelopment of Alazan,”Gonzales said at Thursday’s city council meeting.
She told her colleagues that one of the reasons given for calling off the project is that about 300 residents are behind in their monthly rent payments. That would make them ineligible to move into the redeveloped apartments.
She’s hoping city staff and the SAHA board will be able to work out a solution to the problem.