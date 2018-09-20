Plants, but no pants: Florida man gardens in the nude
By Associated Press
|
Sep 20, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Being in touch with nature is one thing. But gardening au naturel is quite another for some neighbors of a Florida man who’s been doing yard work in the nude.
The miffed residents tell news outlets they’ve called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, but the man continues to do yard work naked.
Sheriff William Snyder tells WFTV he believes the man’s refusal to wear clothes has breached two statutes: lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of peace. He says authorities will begin taking statements from neighbors.
Neighbor Melissa Ny tells WPBF the man was bent over winding up a garden hose on Sunday evening when she put the trash out.
Neighbor Aimee Canterbury says she’s just taught her six kids to look the other way if the neighbor is naked.

