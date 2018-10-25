Pleasanton man robs his mother working at convenience store

Thomas Massey, 31, is accused of taking police on a high speed chase through Atascosa County Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Atascosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Pleasanton man is accused of robbing his own mother while she worked at an Atascosa County convenience store early Wednesday morning.

The Atascosa County sheriff’s office says dispatchers were made aware of the robbery at the Kuntry Korner store on Interstate 37 at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found out that a masked man robbed the clerk at gunpoint and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators were able to figure out their suspect was 31-year-old Thomas Massey.

Deputies were able to locate Massey that afternoon and tried to stop him in Pleasanton. He refused to stop and led the deputies on a high speed chase down FM 476.

The Texas Department of Public Safety got involved and spiked Massey’s tires as they entered Poteet.

Sheriff David Soward said Massey tried to run and fought with officers, but was arrested. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk was Massey’s mother. Soward said, at the moment, this appears to be more a crime of opportunity than an interpersonal issue between mother and son.

Massey is currently being held. He has been charged with aggravated robbery, possessing methamphetamine, evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, possessing marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, evading arrest by foot and he also had three warrants: two counts of violation of probation and assault bodily injury – family violence.

Soward said the investigation is still ongoing.