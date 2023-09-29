KTSA KTSA Logo

Please Hear Me Out On This

By Jack Riccardi
September 29, 2023 2:39PM CDT
Yes, I know it’s longer than a minute, but it’s personal.

Privacy is a priceless treasure, a refuge from so many things, sometimes all we have.

People who ask for it should always have it.

People who take it away are the worst thieves.

This is a story of privacy, and of its senseless theft, by a man looking for attention and clicks.

A man battling a grave illness keeps his fight private, known only to a few family and friends. One friend decides we all should know. Just decides.

So, I am not revealing a secret, I’m commenting on the theft that’s already taken place.

Not satisfied with telling his own story, he appropriated someone else’s, judging his “outing” of them more important than their request for privacy.

If the outing had not already gone around the world twice by now, I wouldn’t even talk about it. That’s how visceral this is for me. Maybe we can enlighten a few of these morons

I can’t stand people like this guy, but I have to. We all do.

