Poem From A Lars Listener written by his little sister as a message to Governor Kate Brown

Lars Listener sent in a poem written by his little sister as a message to Governor Kate Brown. I think the words work well
Written by: Kala Cota
IF…
If only you had done the right thing
Knowing the devastation fire brings
But instead, you smirked and turned your back
You failed us all, just like that
It’s not my problem, it’s Federal land
You have no heart for your fellow man
The winds were coming, you didn’t care
You’re responsible for our despair
Just think, if you had made that call
We wouldn’t be in this place at all
Families fleeing…look at all they’ve lost
Forests gone, as we suffer the cost
Dreams destroyed, gone up in flames
At your feet we lay the blame
If instead of promoting political division
If on humanity, you based your decision
Actually, done your job, a simple task
Protect our citizens, that’s all we ask
Serve the people of this great state
But instead you chose to seal their fate
Climate change wasn’t at fault here
This was orchestrated by you, my dear
Poor forest management played a part
But you could have stopped it from the start
You viewed the damage from your SUV
Invited CNN so they could see
How much you cared, how sad you are
As leaders go you’re below subpar
A boy has died, his grandma, too
People are grieving because of you
If only you had made the choice
To let integrity have a voice
Stopped the fire in its tracks
“Just let it burn.” Who does that?!
We’ll recover, we’re Oregon strong
But we can’t wait until you’re gone.
