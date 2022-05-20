      Weather Alert

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago shooting

Associated Press
May 20, 2022 @ 12:45am

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side.

One person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police did not release their names or ages.

No additional details about the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

TAGS
Chicago shooting
Popular Posts
Man impaled with a baseball bat during fight near Southwest San Antonio convenience store
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 13, 2022
Spurs reveal 50th anniversary season logo
Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River
Schertz Police find 25 kilos of cocaine in abandoned pickup
Connect With Us Listen To Us On