Police: 2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Missouri shooting

Associated Press
Jan 20, 2020 @ 6:10am
In this image made from video, a police vehicle passes with sirens near the scene of a shooting, Jan. 20, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar. (KMBC via AP)

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar.

Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a line of people waiting outside.

A man and a woman were found dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was the shooter, who was shot by an armed security guard.

At least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries and three are in critical condition.

The bar appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ advancement to the Super Bowl.

