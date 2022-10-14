Police: 83-year-old man arrested after found kissing child on video surveillance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 83-year-old man caught on video surveillance kissing and then groping a 12-year-old girl is under arrest and facing charges of indecency with a child with contact.

Police say Richard Murray worked at a San Antonio business park where the girl’s parents also had a business. On October 6, investigators say he stopped the girl as she was on her way to the bathroom and asked if he could kiss her.

The girl says she agreed because she did not know what was going on, and after Murray kissed her he started touching other parts of her body.

Police say the girl said she needed to go to the bathroom, with the victim then asking her if she was going to get him into trouble.

KSAT-TV reports the arrest affidavit says the girl’s brother ended up finding her while she was hiding in the bathroom, at which point they ran to get their parents.

Police say the parents tried to find Murray, but they say he was seen driving away from the business park.

After investigators reviewed security camera footage, Murray was arrested and taken to the Bexar County jail.