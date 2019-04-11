Police again step in as Texas lawmaker halts abortion bill
By Associated Press
Apr 11, 2019 @ 12:12 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Texas who’s blocking a bill that would allow the death penalty for women seeking abortions says local authorities are monitoring his home.

Republican state Rep. Jeff Leach wouldn’t comment further Thursday and referred questions to authorities. Leach has refused to advance legislation that would make doctors who perform abortions and their patients subject to charges of assault or homicide.

Sgt. Nick Bristow, a spokesman for the Collin County sheriff’s office near Dallas, says they’re “taking steps to address” social media posts but wouldn’t give specifics.

It’s the second time Texas authorities have stepped in following the failure of culture-war bills pushed by the conservative advocates.

Last week, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said a gun-rights advocate drove to his family residence and was met by state troopers.

