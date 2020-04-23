Police are investigating a shooting at Vista Del Rey Apartments
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating a shooting at the Vista Del Rey Apartments in the 5600 block of Evers Road.
Officers were called to the scene at around 9:30 P.M Wednesday. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound in his pelvis.
He didn’t cooperate with police but witnesses claim they saw two people running from the scene.
The victim is recovering at University Hospital and the investigation continues.